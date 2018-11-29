Boy Scout’s Chili Cook-off on Dec. 7

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Boy Scout Troop 803 will once again host its annual Chili Cook-off on Friday, Dec. 7, during the Downtown Monticello Christmas event.

The reigning champ from these past three years of chili cook-offs has challenged anyone to try and beat him! So, chili chefs everywhere come on out and participate in the contest. Participants can bring their chili entries to the Boy Scouts booth by 6 p.m. on Friday, to be judged at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from all chili sold from this fundraising event will be used for the scout's summer adventure trip.

The scouts have also been selling gun raffle tickets these past few months and will continue to sell them during this evening event until they close the raffle to draw the winning ticket. The winner does not need to be on site to win, but this is such an awesome event and time for the scouts, so come on out and enjoy the festivities. Five tickets will be drawn for various other gifts.

Boy Scout Troop 803, sponsored by the Monticello Kiwanis and American Legion Post 49, meets at 7 p.m. on Monday nights at The Eagle's Nest on South Water Street, for boys ages 10 to 18.

For more information about Boy Scout Troop 803, its meetings and events, contact Troop Leader Bear Register at (850) 519-3955.