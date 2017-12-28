Monticello to Lloyd sewer system being planned

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

One of the projects that county officials want to accomplish with the BP oil spill money that is expected to begin flowing down the pike in mid 2018 is the extension of the sewer infrastructure from Monticello treatment plant to Lloyd.

The extension project is one of several listed in the Jefferson County Headwaters Protection Program (JCHPP), which has been submitted to the Gulf Consortium for BP funding. The project is expected to cost $7.16 million and take about four years to complete.

The idea is that the sewer extension will protect the Wacissa River Headwaters, Aucilla Basin and Lake Miccosukee from nutrient and bacterial pollution by eliminating some 56 septic system and a Lloyd package plant, as well as preventing the installation of septic tanks in the area as it is developed in the future. The project also calls for the refurbishment and modernization of three existing and outdated lift stations.

It's noted in the JCHPP that the surface waters in the target area where the extension is to be installed drain into the Aucilla and St. Marks rivers, which are both classified as Outstanding Florida Waters (OFW). The groundwater in the area also contributes to the Wacissa river and Spring, waterbodies that have been verified as being nutrient impaired and ecologically imbalanced because of the algae in the system.

“Domestic wastewater and septic systems have been identified as possible sources of nitrogen to the Wacissa River and Spring,” states the JCHPP in part. “Abandonment of septic systems and expansion and upgrades to centralized wastewater collection systems will remove some nitrogen inputs from the system and ensure that nitrogen loads to the Wacissa River and Springs do not increase as the area is developed for commercial use.”

It's further argued that the project will be a boon to economic development.

“Installation of sewer infrastructure will support economic development at the southwest corner of the I-10 and SR-59 intersection,” states the JCHPP document. “Development in this area will expand the tax base and expand the local economy. The proposed project will also increase workforce development and job creation in both public and private sectors.”

The projected route for the proposed sewer extension pipeline is alongside CR-158, also known as Old Lloyd Road. The project is expected to start in 2018 and end sometime in 2022.

Jefferson County is slated to get $14 million from pot 3 of the BP monies resulting from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. In order to receive the assigned funding, however, eligible counties must submit their proposed projects for approval by the Gulf Consortium, the Governor’s Council and a federal committee, among other groups.

The first step in the process, however, is locally approving a list of eligible projects, which Jefferson County has done.

All told, the list, which was recommended by the Wacissa River Park Committee, a group largely made of citizens, consists of 11 projects.