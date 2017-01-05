Bracing for friggatriskaidekaphobia – Friday the 13th

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

2017 starts off with a Friday the 13th in its very first month. That’s next Friday, in case anyone needs time to prepare.

For some people, a Friday that falls on the 13th is considered one of the unluckiest days of the year. Paralyzed by friggatriskaidekaphobia (the fear of Friday the 13th), they may refuse to even venture out of their homes. Others laugh off such superstitions and barely notice the date unless someone happens mention it.

The rest fall somewhere in between.

Given the phenomenal success of the Friday the 13th horror movie franchise (12 slasher films, a television show, novels, comic books, a video game, tiein merchandise and the proverbial partridge in a pear tree, from 1980 to the present), the date is unlikely to shed its unfortunate reputation any time soon. Never mind that the franchise’s creation was mainly a dollars-and-cents move hoping to cash in on the success of an earlier slasher film, 1978’s Halloween, which has since spawned its own franchise.

Poor Friday the 13th…but where did this odd superstition come from in the first place?

One popular theory stems from the Last Supper. There were 13 people present, followed by the Crucifixion the very next day, recognized in ecclesiastical history as Good Friday.

In another theory from Norse legend, the god Odin and 11 of his closest friends once held a great feast in the halls of Valhalla, only to have Loki, the evil god of turmoil, crash the party, shoot the god of joy with a poison arrow and just generally wreak havoc.

Thus, the actual origins of the Friday the 13th superstitions are far from clear, bound up as they are in religious tradition, folklore and myth.

The number 13

Superstitions about this number alone date back thousands of years. Around 1750-something B.C., when ancient Babylon’s Code of Hammurabi was etched in stone, as it were, it omitted the number 13 in its list of laws. The number has been considered cursed in many cultures around the world since at least that time period.

It was 12 that was considered the number of harmony and completeness, divisible by 2, 3, 4 and 6, showing up repeatedly in the Abrahamic religions and central to many systems of counting (the Western calendar of 12 months and units of time based on twelve - there are some theories that Early Germanic numbers were also based on 12, due to the former use of “hundred” from that time to mean 120; Arabic numbers based on ten replaced this system in Renaissance Europe). Adding one more to this neat little system threw a monkey wrench into the works, and 13 somehow became known as the oddity, the outlier, the redheaded stepchild.

Friday

Contrary to the modern TGIF mentality, Friday has also long been considered an unlucky day in and of itself, possibly dating back to the Crucifixion, or even earlier. There’s a belief that Adam and Eve ate the apple on a Friday, and Cain is often thought to have killed Abel on a Friday. Seafarers have long considered it unlucky to begin a voyage on a Friday.

During Chaucer’s day in 14th Century England, Friday was considered a day of misfortune and ill luck, as seen in his Canterbury Tales: “And on a Friday fell all this mischance.”

Somewhere in the mists of time, these two superstitions became one. By the 17th century, several publications referenced Friday the 13th as an unlucky day to take a trip, begin a new project, or experience a major life change such as a birth or marriage. Some scholars, like Nathaniel Lachenmeyer, contend that it did not begin until 1907, with the popular novel Friday, the Thirteenth by Thomas W. Lawson.

Fun facts about 13 and Friday the 13th

Many cities do not have a 13th Street or 13th Avenue.

Many high-rise buildings avoid having a 13th floor.

Hospitals often avoid having a room 13.

Many airports do not have a gate 13.

Every year will have at least one Friday the 13th; some years have as many as three.

On Friday, October 13, 1989, a large drop in the Dow-Jones index was nicknamed the “Friday the 13th Mini-Crash.”

In one of the more famous popular culture references (aside from the horror movie franchise), Friday the 13th is discussed in Dan Brown’s 2003 novel, The Da Vinci Code.

Popular beliefs about Friday the 13th

If you cut your hair on this day, someone in your family will die.

If a funeral procession passes you on a Friday the 13th, you will be the next to die.

A child born on a Friday the 13th will be unlucky for life.

Lucky for us that we have only one other Friday the 13th this year – in October, right before Halloween!