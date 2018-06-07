Brandon Young

Brandon La'Rentez Young, 24, tragically passed in Monticello on Sunday, June 3, 2018. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 9 at Union Branch AME Church, with burial in Old Union Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 8 at Tillman of Tallahassee.

Among his survivors are his father, Lemmon Young III; siblings, Tamia, Janiyah, Demetrice and Javarius Young and Antwan Huggins; grandmother, Viola Morris Young; great-grandmother, Mary Denmark; and numerous other relatives and friends.