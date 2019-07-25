Break-in, theft at food mart

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Over $300 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets, blunt wraps and cigarettes were stolen from a Monticello gas station and food mart last week after thieves broke the glass front door.

The break-in and theft occurred sometime before 5:30 a.m. on Friday, July 19, according to the report issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO).

A little after 5 a.m., S&M Food Mart (located at the intersection of North Jefferson Highway and Boston Highway) owner, Kiran Kolluru arrived at the store to open the business for the morning.

Upon arriving at his store, Kolluru realized that the front door had been broken.

The glass of the door had been smashed in, with glass scattered on the ground on both inside and outside of the door.

Immediately, Kolluru contacted the JCSO, and Corporal Anthony Adamczyk was dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene, Cpl. Adamczyk made contact with Kolluru before securing the crime scene.

It was determined that the front door had been broken by a suspect throwing a rock through the door. Surveillance footage gathered from within the store shows that after gaining entrance into the store, the suspect jumped over the front counter and began to remove cigarette cartons from the shelf. Before leaving, the suspect took a whole roll of scratch-off Florida Lottery tickets as well as blunt wraps.

The items were stowed in a backpack before the suspect exited back through the broken front door before walking through the store parking lot, headed towards Boston Highway.

Cpl. Adamczyk checked the store for fingerprints and DNA left behind by the suspect, and he advised the store owner to conduct an inventory of the stolen items.

It was determined that the suspect had taken one carton of Marlboro Red cigarettes, 10 boxes of Newport cigarettes, five Zig-Zag blunt wraps and approximately 55 Gold Rush Florida Lottery tickets.

The total cost estimate on the stolen items concluded at $342.87 – making the crime fall into a grand theft.

The inventory report was corroborated by an employee who had arrived at the store at the same time as Kolluru.

Before leaving the scene, Cpl. Adamczyk photographed the scene of the crime and documented the stolen items as well as the damage to the shop’s door.

As of press time, no arrests had been made for this crime, and JCSO is still looking for the subject who broke into and stole from the store.

In a statement released on the store’s Facebook page, S&M Food Mart stresses the need for community assistance in finding the subject who committed the break-in.

“We constantly help the community,” writes the store. “All I can request [of] you all is if you know anything about the burglary pl[ease] call Jefferson Country Sheriffs Office.”

While no physical description of the subject has been provided, those who might have witnessed something during the night of Thursday, July 18 or the early morning of Friday, July 19 are asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 997-2523.