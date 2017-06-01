Breakfast at American Legion Post 49

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

American Legion Post 49 and Unit 49 Auxiliary held a Memorial Day Breakfast and Program for the community and especially area veterans on Monday, May 29 at the Otto Walker Post 49.

This annual event brought in 70+ residents and friends to honor our fallen heroes as well as those serving today. The morning program was a time to remember those we lost in military service to the United States of America, and a time to fellowship with friends and neighbors.

Retired Navy Chaplain Leonard Dodson spoke to the audience, sharing a vision of his war experience as he traveled and ministered to servicemen and women around the globe. Post Adjutant Ron Slik followed with a candle-lighting ceremony for Legion members and veterans who recently died.

After the breakfast and program, Legion members, guests and several children departed to area cemeteries to place flags on the gravesites of our fallen heroes.