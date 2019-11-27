Bringing Christmas JOY to Monticello – Donate toys today

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Christmas magic can happen anywhere, and this year, you can help the magic of Santa Claus come to life for the children of Jefferson County.

With Christmas fast approaching, various businesses and organizations are partnering with Jefferson Outreach for Youth (J.O.Y.) for this year’s annual toy drive.

At these businesses, you will find festively decorated boxes where members of the community can drop off toys in order to help the children of Jefferson County receive a magical Christmas morning.

Not every family can afford the expenses of Christmas gift buying, and the donated toys will help provide that morning magic to countless local children.

The donated toys left behind in the special boxes will benefit children right here in Jefferson County.

Show off your Christmas and holiday J.O.Y. by donating a new (cannot be previously used or opened) toy for a boy or girl between the ages of 3-12 this year.

This is a fantastic project for a Sunday school class, youth group, civic group or even a way for families to participate and assist Santa Claus with bringing cheer and charm to this holiday season.

Drop off locations can be found at:

• Capital City Bank (located at: 800 S Jefferson St., in Monticello).

• The Monticello News (located at: 180 W. Washington St., in Monticello).

• THM-Monticello (located at: 1549 South Jefferson St., in Monticello).

• The First Bank (located at: 200 E Washington St., in Monticello).

• Jefferson Somerset Academy (located at: 50 David Rd., in Monticello).

• Wacissa Post Office (located at: 38 Tram Rd., in Wacissa).

• Aucilla Christian Academy (located at: 7803 Aucilla Hwy, near Drifton/Aucilla).

• Carrie Ann & Company (located at: 925 E. Washington St., in Monticello).

All toys must be donated no later than Friday, Dec. 13. Some of the suggested gift ideas are sports or recreational toys such as jump ropes, any type of sports ball or sports equipment and outdoor games.

Other suggested donations are imaginative toys such as Legos or blocks, action figures, dolls and dollhouses, arts and craft supplies, coloring supplies (like coloring books, crayons, markers, etc.), model kits, toy vehicles or stuffed animals. Also accepted are clothing and accessories (such as hats, gloves, scarves, purses, wallets, or blankets) or interactive items such as puzzles, books or board games.

Cash donations can also be accepted, but it is not advised to leave cash in these public donation boxes.

Rather, those interested in making a monetary donation towards allowing J.O.Y., Inc. to purchase children’s toys should contact Property Appraiser Angela Gray at (850) 997-3356.

With the help of the community, every child in Jefferson County can experience the joy and magic of Christmas this holiday season!