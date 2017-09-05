Brooks Peters, age 64, of Lamont passed away on August 31, 2017 after an extended illness. Brooks is survived by his ex-wife and friend Rhonda Peters, daughter Lindsay Brooks Peters of Lamont, son Richard Peters of Wacissa. He has two grandsons Brandon Pagels and Brooks Peters, two granddaughters Kaila Peters-Pagels and Ramzie Brooks Peters. He has two brothers Chuck Peters of Jacksonville and Paul Peters of Shell Point. He is preceded in death by his sister Charlene Windsor. Brooks was born on January 4, 1953 in Marianna, Fl to C. M. Peters and Maribelle Hales Peters. Brooks was an accomplished mechanic and race car builder. He was a generous man who loved horsepower, frog gigging and gator hunting. A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, September 8, 2017 at 5 pm at the Wacissa Pentecostal Holiness Church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Brooks' life and tell your favorite stories about him. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Big Bend Hospice 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, Fl 32308.

