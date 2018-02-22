Brother John Henry White

John Henry White was the son of the late Joe and Mandy Brockman. John was born on March 11, 1945 in Jefferson County, Florida. He was the second oldest son affectionately known to family and friends as "Boo".

John was loved by all and he lived a wonderful life. On February 10, 2018, he answered the Master's call. He retired from the City of Tallahassee after 33 years of service.

Forever cherishing his precious memories are his sisters, Easter Anderson and Ester (Tom) Graham and a brother Harry Brockman, a special friend; Ora Lee Rivers, along with a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.

Hagan Funeral Service, located at 175 North Railroad St, Monticello Fl. (850) 997-1300 is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday February 17, 2018 at Mt. Pleasant Ministries of Capps. Viewing will be 3-7 p.m. Friday February 16, 2018 at Hagan Funeral Service.

