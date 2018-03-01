Bryan Eugene Hopson, age 57, of St. Marks, Florida passed away Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida. Bryan was born on September 19, 1960 in Oakland, California to the late Richard Eugene Hopson and Barbara Harris Hopson. He was self-employed and worked as an air conditioning specialist. Bryan was a Florida State University fan, enjoyed fishing and watching NASCAR, he loved posting ads online for all the different things he had for sale.

He is survived by his wife Laura ‘Diane’ Hopson of St. Marks; his 3 sons, Christopher Michael Bryan Glaze (Amanda) of Jacksonville, FL, Richard Eugene Hopson (Brenda) of Daytona, FL, Raymond Dennis Grissett (Lindsey) of Eastaboga, AL; his 2 daughters, Brandie Aleene Hopson Register (Michael) and Jodie Sellars (Kevin) both of Tallahassee, FL; his brother, Richard Perry Hopson (Tricia) of Concord, NC; his 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews; Bryan was preceded in death by his parents.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 2, 2018 at the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel, 485 E. Dogwood St. in Monticello, FL and a visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday March 1, 2018 at the Beggs Funeral Home in Monticello. An interment will follow the funeral service at Bethel Cemetery.

