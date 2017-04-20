Brynwood Residents experience The Price is Right live at Tallahassee Civic Center

Story submitted

On Saturday night, April 8, The Price is Right came to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in downtown Tallahassee for a live showing. Thousands attended the show, including three of Brynwood Health & Rehabilitation Center's very own.

Many of Brynwood's residents are fans of the show, and this was a unique experience for them to see it live.

Accompanied by a few staff members, Emma Sadler, Nancy Thompson, and Retha Petrausky joined the crowd in cheering, assisting, and groaning with the game show's contestants. The live show was hosted by Todd Newton, former host of Whammy! and Family Game Night, who kept the crowd laughing the entire night. Unfortunately, no one from Brynwood was selected to be a contestant, but that didn't keep them from participating with the crowd or enjoying the festivities.

The Price is Right is always playing in the facility's Life Enrichment room

and is a favorite for many of the residents. An opportunity like this is one of the many ways Brynwood Center seeks to enrich the lives of each of its residents.

