Building declared public nuisance

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

As part of the effort to rid itself of unsafe and unsightly properties, the City of Monticello has initiated abatement procedures against a commercial site that formerly housed a business in the north part of town.

Resolution 2017-06, which the Monticello City Council approved on Tuesday evening, June 6, identifies the building that formerly housed Bill Grant Service Station, on North Jefferson Street, as a nuisance property that poses a health, safety or welfare threat to the community.

Per the established procedure, City Attorney Bruce Leinback questioned City Manager Steve Wingate about the reasons for designating the property a public nuisance, and the latter provided evidence in the form of written notes and photographs to document the deficiencies.

Finding sufficient cause in Wingate’s evidence to designate the property a public nuisance, Leinback recommended and the council acted to put in motion the nuisance process.

Which process requires that the owner be notified of the council’s decision and be given an opportunity to contest the designation and argue why the building shouldn’t be considered a nuisance.

If the owner fails to appeal the council’s decision’s in a timely manner, or appealing it, fails to convince the council otherwise, he or she is given a timeline to correct the deficiencies or demolish the building.

If the owner fails to do either, the city will then proceed with the abatement process and either correct the problem or demolish the building. Doing that, the city puts an assessment on the property to compensate for the cost of the cleanup or demolition, which assessment essentially constitutes a lien on the property.

The council set a hearing on the property at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.