Building Trust… Former JCMHS Tiger addresses State Board

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

(Part of a series of stories examining challenges facing the school district, and solutions that may be out there)

Denzel Whitfield grew up in Jefferson County, attending Jefferson schools. An all-around good student and star athlete, he was a integral part of the 2011 Tiger Football team that, in his senior year, brought home the State 1A Championship. He was a force of nature on the defensive line, where he racked up a total of 101 tackles for his entire high school football career and 15 sacks during his senior year.

It was also during his high school years that he began to notice several of his friends leaving for other schools in Leon County, Thomasville, or other nearby districts.

In February of 2012, he signed to play for Florida Atlantic University.

In December of 2016, he graduated from FAU, and has now been drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, his favorite pro team while he was growing up in Jefferson County, and being hailed as a “small school sleeper” and “a true talent” by the Philly Sports Network (http://phillysportsnetwork.com/2017/03/21/eagles-draft-small-school-sleeper-profile-dt-denzel-whitfield/).

Since his days as a Tiger football player, the gradual dwindling of the student population has continued. The day after the Jefferson County School Board voted to approve Somerset Academy’s charter application, Whitfield addressed the State Board of Education about convincing parents and students to trust the future enough to stay in Jefferson County and stick with the rebuilding phase of the school system, coming back again and again to the theme of “trust” and “building

the process, in the need for everyone working together to move forward.

Having recently been in New Orleans for practice sessions with the Eagles, he described it as “a beautiful city…it doesn’t even seem like ten years ago Katrina came through and…devastated it.”

“It might seem a little extreme to compare Jefferson County schools with Katrina,” he continued. “But it’s much like that - it’s in a bad situation right now. There were people there who couldn’t leave New Orleans. That’s similar to some of the students in Jefferson County who couldn’t leave – they have to stay there and stick with the rebuilding process.”

With “no disrespect to Leon County,” he added that he would like to keep most of the students in the Jefferson County School system. “When you do that, you build up a loyalty,” he said. “You have students like myself who go off to college and they get introduced to a different environment and now you can compare it back to where you’re from, and then you want to come back and do everything you can to help out.”

The children are the future of Jefferson County, and someday they might even be coming back home to be a part of the community, “sitting on the school board and representing us. By keeping them in (Jefferson County) we develop this type of loyalty, this type of tradition, this mindset that ‘I want to give back no matter what.’”

Parents who reject the idea of a charter and continue to pull their children out are part of the problem, leaving fewer and fewer behind to rebuild the system – a rebuilding he believes will happen. “I believe we can grow academically and can be as productive as any other school district…(but) we have to be one voice. Everybody in Jefferson County, the administrators, the teachers, the parents; everybody has to play an important role…we have to be able to trust that the process is actually going to work.”

The current situation is a problem that “we created ourselves” he said, and it was important that, instead of pointing fingers, everyone evaluate themselves and ask what they could have done better in the past and what they could do better in the future to build up a district that moves forward, building trust and promoting trust in the three-year process under the charter system.

He also encouraged those who have problems or concerns to be open and express those concerns, because the more people talk about their concerns, the better able they would be to come up with the solutions to move the district forward.

Jefferson County School Superintendent Marianne Arbulu has also spoken on several occasions of the need for gaining the trust of parents and the community, and getting everyone – all the stakeholders in Jefferson County – to realize that they are stakeholders whether they have children in the system or not, and to lend their support to the district.

Although she originally opposed the charter school option, now that the state has mandated it and the school board has voted to accept Somerset’s application, she believes the district should play the cards it has been dealt, understand that the school system had to change somehow, and see it as an opportunity rather than an obstacle.

“I’m very hopeful, and very optimistic that this change will create the impetus for people to get behind the district and move it forward,” she said. Somerset has a tried-and-true system for success, not only for students, but for teachers as well, including professional development programs.

“We’re looking to the community support our teachers, work with our teachers and help our teachers,” she said. The district has kids that are capable and bright, and they need teachers who are not only great, but who also have the community behind them – a community that lets the teachers know that people believe in them.

Like Whitfield, she believes it is imperative that everyone work together to build trust, that people stick with the school system through the rebuilding phase, and that everyone do what they can. As Whitfield had stated, “we have to be one voice.”

She agrees that it is vital to keep students in the school system and bring back as many as possible, to create both the kind of loyalty Whitfield has demonstrated, and the tradition that is the heart and soul of a community school. It was wonderful to hear a former student put those thoughts into words and reach out to the community. A lot of good ideas come from the community and from the student population as well; students have a lot to say, and Arbulu would like for the district to hear more from them in the future.

She believes that Somerset has an advantage the district didn’t have - resources to reach out to the community, get to know the students and parents, market its program and rally community support.

Still, “it’s not a magic bullet,” she said. It will take all those things Whitfield talked about – trust and a willingness to stick with the program and support those involved – and it will be a process, not an overnight transformation. But it’s a beginning, now that the state is finally pleased with the district, and the members of the state board were visibly impressed with Whitfield, his accomplishments and his words of wisdom.

“He really did us proud,” said Arbulu. “He’s the a great example of everything we’re trying to do here.”