Burglaries warning

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

In the last three months, the Monticello Police Department (MPD) has announced that there have been a total of 17 residential burglaries, robberies, vehicle burglaries and business burglaries.

In a press release placed by MPD Chief Fred Mosley on Tuesday, July 30, it is reported that during the month of May, the MPD investigated one residential burglary and one robbery.

During the month of June, the MPD investigated a total of five residential burglaries and one vehicle burglary.

Then, in the month of July, two business burglaries, one residential burglary and six vehicle burglaries were all reported and investigated by officers at the MPD (as of July 30).

Further, the MPD announced that the majority of vehicle burglaries had occurred in vehicles that were left unlocked by the owner or operator of the vehicle.

“We encourage our citizens to secure your vehicles,” says the MPD in their press release. “This is a crime of opportunity. Please don't be a victim.”

Of these 17 reported crimes, only one has been concluded with an arrested suspect.

The MPD is asking residents of the city to remember to lock their homes and vehicles.

Several other tips against break-ins and burglaries for your home include keeping your travel plans personal when away from home, this will prevent criminals from knowing how long you will be away; replacing the locks whenever you move into a new home – you never know who has had a copy made of your home's key; make sure the second story of your home cannot be accessed by nearby structures or trees, if it can, then see about trimming the trees or placing locks on your upstairs windows.

If you are away from home for a lengthy period of time, see about requesting a trusted neighbor or friend to look after your home by pulling the trash bins to the road, overseeing lawn car or safely storing your mail – if you are away from home, you want to prevent your home from appearing empty for a lengthy amount of time.

Aside from ensuring your vehicle is locked whenever you are away from it, other anti-theft and burglary tips include parking in well lit, visible areas; removing or hiding valuables from within your vehicle; tinting your windows to limit a potential thief's ability to see the contents of your vehicle; and ensure your vehicle's car alarm is fully functioning.

In addition to warning citizens about these recent strings of crime, the Monticello Police Department is asking for citizen and eyewitness assistance in solving the many ongoing investigations that are being conducted into the burglaries and break-ins.

Those who may have information pertaining to a crime are asked to call the Monticello Police Department at (850) 342-0150 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-8477 or 1-(888) 876-8477.