Jefferson County placed under burn ban

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

As fires rage across the Florida Panhandle due to dry weather conditions and hot temperatures, Jefferson County Emergency Management (JCEM) has placed Jefferson County under a temporary emergency burn ban.

This temporary ban was implemented at the recommendation of the Jefferson County Fire Rescue Chief Derrick Burrus, County Coordinator Parrish Barwick and the JCEM Director Paula Carroll.

The advisory report issued by JCEM states that the burn ban was applied due to the extreme wildfire conditions that continue in the region.

The JCEM further states that they feel as though there is a “real concern” regarding potential wildfires in the currently dry and hot conditions of Jefferson County.

All of Jefferson County is included in this burn ban.

Under this burn ban, warming and campsite fires are prohibited.

Even within the burn ban implemented, Florida law specifies that authorization is required from the Florida Forest Service in order for property owners to burn for agricultural reasons, such as land clearing, pile and acreage burning or for yard debris that is larger than eight feet in diameter.

It is illegal under state law for property owners to burn household garbage (including paper products), treated lumber, plastics, rubber materials, pesticides, paints and aerosol containers.

While this burn ban is classified as a temporary emergency ban, Jefferson County Commissioners will meet on Thursday, June 6, at 6 p.m., within the Courthouse Annex (located off Water Street) to discuss the furthering or removal of the ban.

For more information about the burn ban, contact Jefferson County's Emergency Management at (850) 342-0211.