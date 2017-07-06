Bursting In Air

Monticello Celebrates Our

Nations Independence

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Jefferson County Fireworks Display and Patriotic Program just keeps getting better, with the magnificent fireworks going on for 40+ minutes. The weather was hot, dry, and perfect for the event.

The Southern Edge band began earlier in the evening, entertaining the small groups and volunteer workers as they set up for a busy evening. The stands and grounds in front of the fireworks display were again packed with onlookers and picnickers with as many children as adults.

Robert Morris welcomed everyone, mentioned local officials and area dignitaries to the event, and lead the Pledge to the American Flag. Presenting the Colors were members of the American Legion and VFW Posts. Don Self offered words of prayer and Mandy Self sang the National Anthem.

Veterans in the audience were recognized. Those in service during WWII, Korean Conflict,Vietnam, Grenada/Panama, Desert Storm, Iraq, Afghanistan, the Middle East, and all those serving now. First Responders were also recognized.

Ben Franklin (Lloyd Wheeler) was introduced, though he had been making his rounds talking with the masses upon arrival, and into the night.

This event was sponsored by area American Legion and VFW Posts and Auxiliaries. The fireworks display was created and performed by Pyroworks and Wallace Bullock.