Business After 5: Robinson Gunworks

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Robinson Gunworks, a locally-owned gunsmith and custom firearm manufacturer, will be hosting a Business After 5 social and professional gathering on Thursday, Nov. 21.According to the Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, who spearheads the Business After 5 functions, the professional socials bring together members of the business community in a fun filled atmosphere that has been designed to encourage networking and interaction while enjoying delectable food and drink.Through attending these gatherings, chamber members form comfortable relationships, which strengthens community bonds. The function brings people of the Monticello professional community together, with the mindset that "people do business with people they know."The Business After 5 social gathering at Robinson Gunworks will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. at the gunworks' new location at 705 S. Water St.Tour the business' new facility, enjoy food and drink and socialize with the other business owners, professionals and community members who contribute to the Monticello community.