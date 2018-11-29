California fires

I would like to introduce you to a dear friend of mine. Her name is April Haas.

For the last several days she has taken her time to volunteer to help the fire victims in California on her phone. She has been finding locations for displaced individuals and pets and livestock.

April has given many heartfelt hours to this project and I as her friend thinks she should be thanked and recognized for her love of mankind and our animals.

There have been times because of her sincere caring she has cried for ones she doesn’t even know, because of their sadness.

So to you April, I give thumbs up.

We as individuals should have always the spirit of love, kindness, and empathy for others in our Hearts.

April, you are number 1 in my book.

Thanks,

Your friend always

Betsy Fortune