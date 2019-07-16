I just received a jury summons notice and with it condolences from some people that my number came up for me to be called to serve. I’m surprised sometimes by the desires of some people to avoid answering the call to serve on a jury. I’m also surprised sometimes by the desires of some people to avoid answering the call to serve in ministry.

In today’s busy world, getting good folks to commit is a hard task. I used to say that ministry is sometimes inconvenient. I’ve changed that and now say ministry is rarely convenient. To serve or to be in ministry to others means that we sacrifice our time, ourselves, and sometimes our resources for the sake of someone else.

We know that life shouldn’t be just about making more money, buying a bigger home, or having a good car in the garage. It may include those things, but there is a need for something more. I believe answering a calling to serve is crucial for us if we are to realize a life of fulfillment and purpose. Even more so if we are to understand God’s calling for us as Christians.

As Christians, we are called to serve our families. When it comes to serving our family, there’s no such thing as going too far. Make sure those you love know you’re there for them, even when they’re not there for you.

As Christians, we are called to serve our community. Sometimes we get so busy with our own lives that we don’t prioritize our calling to serve those around us and beyond us. Does your community know who you are and what you are willing to do for them?

As Christians, we are called to serve those around us. Treat them like family; care for them and serve them well. Work to understand their needs and then work to meet those needs.

As Christians, we are called to serve our God. I believe every Christian is called to ministry of some sort. Some may think that they are not worthy or that they won’t have enough time. Others might feel that they are not yet ready or fully prepared to undertake such an important task.

If you look at those God called in the Bible, almost all of them are imperfect, untrained, and unworthy. Moses wanted God to choose his brother Aaron instead of him (Exodus 4:1-20); David was the youngest in his family (1 Samuel 16:1-13). Peter pleaded with Jesus to go away from him because he was a sinful person (Luke 5:1-11); and even Paul initially hated Christ, Christians, and Christianity before he was converted (Acts 9:1-9).

As Christians today, we should be open to the calling of the Spirit and let God take care of the details. God doesn’t call us because we’re perfect; He calls us because He needs us to fulfill His work in our sphere of influence.

The call to serve can come anytime, anywhere. When we are called to serve, let us embrace the opportunities and the responsibility that come with that calling, realizing it will make a profound difference in the lives of others as well as in our own life.

Related