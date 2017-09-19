Calling all student writers: VFW Post 251 wants your essays

Lynette Veit

ECB Publishing, Inc.

If you're a Jefferson County student in 6th through 12th grade who loves to write, this contest is for you.

Each year, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 251 and Auxiliary, seeks to renew the spirit of patriotism in our community and schools by reaching out to young people – students in the 6th through 12th grades, and inviting them to participate in the annual VFW Premiere Scholarship, Essay and Audio Competition.

More than 100,000 students nationwide participate in the contest, expressing their views on Patriotism and Democracy, for a chance to win U.S. Bonds, cash, and other prizes. These writings and recorded monologues enhance speaking and writing skills, as well as building self-confidence.

Each year, the contest is divided into two parts: The Voice of Democracy for grades 9 through 12, and The Patriot's Pen for grades 6 through 8.

This year, (2017-2018) The Voice for Democracy theme for the 9th through 12th graders is “American History: Our Hope For the Future.” Your three-to-five minute audio/essay entry should be typed and then recorded on a theme-labeled cassette or CD. No names should appear on any submitted material except the envelope or folder and the completed registration form.

For The Patriot's Pen (6th through 8th graders), the theme is “America's Gift to My Generation.” Students should submit a 300-400 word essay sharing their views on this topic.

The competition is open to students enrolled in public, private, parochial and home-based schools.

There are four levels of winning: Local (VFW Post 251 and Auxiliary); District; State; and National.

Mary Madison, chair of competition committee and president of the Auxiliary, has stated many times that there are many bright, patriotic young people in Jefferson County.

“They are capable of winning a portion of the millions of dollars in scholarships and other incentives,” she says. “We are able to assist and mentor any students who need our help.”

For questions or more information about the competition, contact the VFW Post 251 Auxiliary President and Program Chair Mary Madison at (850) 251-7090, or contact VFW Post Commander Ned Hill at (850) 339-5524.

For registration forms and more information on the application process, visit: www.wfw.org, click on “Community” and choose Youth and Education” from the drop-down menu.

The deadline for submitting your essay is November 1, 2017.