Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Camellia Circle members of the Monticello Garden Club will start the new 2017 year on January 8 at 2 p.m.

The Sunday afternoon meeting will begin at 2 p.m. at the Jefferson Arts Gallery. The ladies will be making/creating beautiful silk scarves with artist Susan Rissman, for personal use or as gifts.

Members are asked to bring a treat to share, and bring a friend.