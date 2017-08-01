Camp Pioneer gets Monticello volunteers

Debbie Snapp

Ten members of the First United Methodist Church of Monticello joined together with twenty-four other volunteers from around the state to give special needs individuals a week-long camping experience at Camp Pioneer for the Mentally Challenged.

Camp Pioneer is held each year at the United Methodist Life Enrichment Center in Fruitland Park. This years’ camping experience included an evening of entertainment with the Purvis Brothers, song sharing with Bill and Lissa Moon, and a Horse Encounter with Raising Cane Rodeo out of Clewiston.