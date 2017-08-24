Can EMS find you when you need help?

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

When you dial 9-1-1 needing help, will the responding units be able to find you? The phone lines at the Jefferson County 911 Communications Center are always open. They field calls for fires, medical emergencies, and law enforcement related calls. Emergency personnel are faced with unique challenges when operating in rural areas like most of Jefferson County. Dirt roads, long driveways, and heavily wooded areas make it difficult to get to where they are needed. You can help emergency services, such as Fire/Rescue, Sheriff’s Office, or Police Department get to your location, should you ever need their assistance.

Properly displaying residential address numbers is key to making your residence easy to find. According to the Jefferson County Building and Planning Office, Jefferson County Ordinance Number 10-6 states 'the address number shall be made up of numbers at least four inches in height. Their color should contrast with the background upon which they are affixed, and as near to the front entrance to your residence or access road as possible. The numbers should be visible from either directions, day or night. Furthermore, numbers should be affixed horizontally, not vertically, meaning they read from left to right, not top to bottom.'

If there is more than one address associated with a driveway, the numbers should be posted on each structure, as well as at the end of the driveway. In the case of waterfront property, such as on rivers, the address should be visibly posted on the dock, or in the absence of a dock, above the 100-year flood mark. On lakes, numbers shall be placed above the historic high-water line.

Any questions or concerns should be addressed to Bill Tellefsen at the Jefferson County Building and Planning Department by calling 850-342-0223. This is the addressing authority in Jefferson County.

According to Sgt. Kevin Huffmaster, Jefferson County 911 Director, “It is also important to provide current information about your address. The '911 Database' that we maintain is not public record, and is only used for emergency purposes. The following is some of what is in the database: resident’s names, correct addresses, phone numbers, emergency contacts, gate codes that may be needed to enter property safely, and other necessary information for the safety of you, your family, property, pets and animals as this may apply. Updating your information is a win-win situation for you and your family.

Forms to update your 911 information may be picked up at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, City Hall, Jefferson County Building and Planning Department, or the Jefferson County Tax Collector's Office for your convenience. Completed forms should be returned to the Sheriff’s Office or mailed to: Attn. E-911, 171 Industrial Park, Monticello, FL. 32344.

The Jefferson County 911 Office may be contacted for more information and questions, in person at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office or by calling 850-997-2523.