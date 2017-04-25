Cancer Survivors come together

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Cancer survivors, caregivers, and community friends came together on Thursday evening for dinner and a program at the Monticello Opera House.

The event was well attended with 74+ in attendance to hear from others about their ups and downs, goods and bads, and the power of prayer.

The Monticello Woman's Club prepared and served the country style meal.

Sheriff David Hobbs and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office personnel sponsored and coordinated the event, with Sheriff Hobbs sharing briefly his trials and tribulations with cancer, noting strongly that community cares and prayers are what's gotten him and his family this far. Continued prayers and doctor's care is what will cure him, and others. Prayer is powerful... it works.

He shared the Bible verse, Luke 17:11, saying it helps him to cope with negative situations. “Every chance I get I will give my thanks to God. I will give thanks to the Creator who made you and me. We won't live forever.”

