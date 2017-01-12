Candace Johnson receives Hair Loss Certification

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Candace Johnson completed a hair loss certification class at the Atlanta Hilton Garden Inn in Kennesaw, Georgia on December 4, 2016. She is now certified as a Hair Loss Specialist which will allow her to work with dermatologists and oncologists.

She was encouraged to participate with 'Look Good, Feel Better' through the American Cancer Society to assist women suffering from hair loss as they undergo chemotherapy.

She was trained to service men, women, and children by learning to measure and fit a client for a hair loss system and/or unit.

If you or someone you know is suffering from hair loss issues, Candace may be contacted at the Sunshine-Hair Studio located at 800 West Brevard Street in Tallahassee. She may also be reached by calling 850-577-0505 or candace@sunshinehairfl.com.