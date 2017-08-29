Car Crashes, Bursts Into Flames

Emerald G. Parsons

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A one vehicle crash left one man narrowly escaping injuries after being pulled to safety after his car caught fire.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports, Fredy Alvarez Leon, 51, of Jacksonville, was travelling westbound on I-10 in a 2007 Volvo on Monday, Aug. 28 at approximately 11:18 a.m. The Volvo traveled southwest, across the interstate’s paved apron, across the grass median, and then across both eastbound travel lanes of I-10. As the vehicle traveled into the south grass sloped shoulder and tree line, it

rotated a quarter turn in a clockwise direction and the rear of the Volvo collided with a tree. The Volvo then burst into flames.

Leon was pulled from the vehicle by other motorists who had stopped to help. Shortly after being pulled from the crash, the vehicle became fully engulfed by fire.

Leon only suffered minored injures. He was charged with careless driving.

Trooper John Sleigher was the FHP crash investigator and was assisted on scene by the Jefferson County Fire Rescue and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.