Car flips, rolls over

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A Duval County man traveling through Jefferson County on I-10 last week had the misfortune to experience a rollover when he tried to avoid another car.

Fortunately, Samuel Gustus Evans, 37, of Jacksonville, suffered no injuries, though the same can’t be said for his 2004 GMC Envoy.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the single-vehicle accident occurred at 5:20 p.m. Monday, March 20, at mile marker 234 in Jefferson County.

Per the FHP, Evans was eastbound I-10 when a second vehicle that was stopped in the emergency turnaround median pulled into his lane. Trying to avoid the forward vehicle, Evans swerved into the right lane, overcorrecting in the process and causing his car to exit the roadway and overturn.

Meanwhile, the driver who caused the accident never stopped. No citation was issued.