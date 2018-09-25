Car Show coming up

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Jefferson County Lions Club is a volunteer organization that provides eye exams, eye glasses, hearing aids and other sight and hearing needs for those who cannot afford to pay for these services.

One hundred percent of the funds raised though fundraising efforts by the club members goes directly towards the provision of services in the Jefferson County community.

On Saturday, Oct. 6, the Lions will hold its first Car Show fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Winn Dixie Plaza at Jefferson Square, 1321 South Jefferson Street, in front of CarQuest Auto Parts. Registration will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. There is a $10 registration fee and donations are gratefully accepted.

Anyone and everyone is invited to come out to meet and greet and show your awesome antique cars, trucks, bog trucks, side by sides, motorcycles, or whatever you may have that you would like to show off.

Plan to come out and support your community, and have fun. The event will include doorprizes and a 50/50 raffle.

To fill out a registration form in advance, and to learn more about this event, contact Chairperson Shanna Boutwell at spcountrygirl16@yahoo.com.