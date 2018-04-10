Car vs. Semi

Lazaro Aleman, ECB Publishing, Inc.

A Tallahassee man suffered serious injuries on the interstate during the weekend in an alcohol related accident.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports that 33-year-old Jacob Robert Levine was traveling westbound on the eastbound lane of I-10 about midnight Saturday. Levine, in fact, is reported to have been traveling down the center of both

eastbound lanes at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, April 8, when his 2005 Toyota Corolla encountered an eastbound semi-truck.

The semi driver, 67-year-old Janice Smith, of Thomasville, GA, tried to avoid a collision by switching to the left lane, according to the FHP. Even so, Levine's Corolla hit the truck's trailer, sending the vehicle into a spin that ended when it crashed into the guardrail.

Levine was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, according to the FHP. Smith was uninjured, as was her passenger, 68-year-old Clarence Smith, also of Thomasville.

The FHP investigation found the accident to be alcohol related. As of Monday, however, it had not filed charges against Levine.