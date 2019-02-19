Career Day at Jefferson Somerset Academy

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Career Day at Jefferson Somerset was very well attended with several community leaders giving of their time and talents to spend with the many students looking forward to employment opportunities after high school.

A 'Meet and Greet' time in the school Media Center started off the Tuesday morning, Jan. 29 event.

Students and leaders introduced themselves after instruction from event coordinators Tomura Byrd Mathis and Vice Principal Andre Gainey.

The guest career participants were given their class assignments and escorted to their sessions by a select number of students.

Career participants included: Property Appraiser Angela Gray; Curtis Richardson, community relations coordinator at Lively Technical College; Monticello Police Chief Fred Mosley, Jr.; Diane Hall, with FAMU School of the Environment; Sylvia Lamar Sheffield, with the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center and Mary Kay Cosmetics; Rev. Pedro McKelvin, a retired business owner; Rhonda Oneslager and Missy Logan, with Vocational Rehabilitation; Eric Stacey, with CareerSource; Heather Conley, with the Department of Education Career Planning Specialist Grants Administration; Cameron Youmans, Regions Bank financial relationship consultant; Felicia Richardson, Regions Bank branch manager, AVP; John Lilly, 4-H Jefferson County Extension Office; Jefferson County School Superintendent Marianne Arbulu; and Shirley Washington, School Board Member, District 4.

A Recognition Ceremony was held after the morning sessions.