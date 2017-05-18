Car/foot chase ends in arrest

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

One has to think that whatever the consequences of the traffic infraction that a Monticello man committed earlier this week, they couldn’t possibly compare with the problems he created by fleeing.

Indeed, had 25-year-old Breon Maurice Randall stayed put, he would have probably only gotten a speeding ticket. As it was, he now faces charges of resisting without violence, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer.

It all started about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, when Monticello Police Department (MPD) officer Jack Pitts, who was conducting stationary radar on West Washington Street, observed an east bound red SUV that appeared to be exceeding the speed limit. Which the officer’s radar unit confirmed, clocking the SUV doing 40 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The officer activated his emergency lights and followed the SUV, which turned south on Water Street and finally came to a stop in the parking lot of the Jefferson County R. J. Bailar Public Library.

So far, it was seemingly a routine stop.

“The driver opened the driver’s door,” Pitts writes in his report. “I then exited my patrol vehicle and I advised the driver of the SUV to stay in the vehicle while placing my hand above my agency-issued firearm.”

And that was it. The next instant, Randall drove the SUV over the curb and sped south on Water Street “at a high rate of speed”, next turning abruptly onto Tiger Lane, cutting across two parking lots and finally speeding east on Palmer Mill Road.

As the pursuit progressed and other officers joined the chase, the SUV sped past stop signs, accelerated to speeds of about 100 mph and nearly collided with an on-coming patrol car, which just averted the collision by swerving away at the last minute.

“The SUV then attempted to negotiate a right-hand curve but failed to maintain control and crashed into a hill and wooden fence on the east side of East Palmer Mill Road,” Pitts writes in his report.

At which point the SUV driver abandoned the vehicle and took off on foot with police in pursuit. Never mind that Pitts recognized Randall at this point from previous encounters and officers would have eventually picked him up. Randall ran down the bike trail, across roads, ditches and backyards until he finally entered some woods.

Whereupon officers set up a perimeter and Randall was soon in custody.

One has to wonder how much easier it would have been for Randall if he had simply stayed put when the officer first stopped him.