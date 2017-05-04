Carl K. Murray, Jr.

Carl Kennedy Murray, Jr., 41, of Monticello passed suddenly on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Funeral services are 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at Allen Chapel AME Church, Greenville, FL. Burial will follow in Emory Cemetery, Aucilla. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, May 5 at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553.

Born in Thomasville, GA, Carl was a forklift operator for Pilgrim Pride Poultry Processing Co. Treasuring precious memories are his sons, Karlvonte and Timothy Murray and Jeremiah Edwards; mother, Ruby Fead Crumity; father, Carl Kennedy Murray, Sr.; sisters, Ceata Crumity and Tiffany Murray; brothers, Cecil Fead, Carlos Murray and Christopher Crumity; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Related