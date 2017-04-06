Carl Love, Sr.

Carl Eugene Love, Sr., 59, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 1, 2017. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8 at the Old West Florida Enrichment Center, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, April 7 at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A native of Sarasota, Carl was a FedEx Courier and a former bartender for the Top Flight Nightclub. A member of St. Mary P.B. Church, Georgia Street, he sang in the Male Chorus. Carl's love and legacy will be treasured forever by his loving wife, Eunice Thompson Love; daughter, Takoya Love (Christopher) Battles; sons, Carl Jr. and Maurice Love; surrogate brother, Ronald (Cathy) Rahming; grandsons, Landon and Logan Battles; sisters, Ruby Austin, Queenie (Kenny) Filey; Mary (Tony) Woodard and Dorothy Neal; brothers, Kelvin (Marsha) and Lewis (Christine) Love; godchildren, Brynn King and Camryn Norton; and numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Delores Sellers Love Blackwell and father, J.C. Love.

