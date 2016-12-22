Carlo Fiorentino, 77 of Greenville, Florida passed away December 18, 2016 at Archbold Hospital.

Born December 6, 1939 in Naples, Italy, he was the son of the late Carmine Fiorentino and Iole Alvisi Fiorentino. He is married to Linda Kearse, who survives.

He was a veteran of the Italian Military, serving 2 years in the Medical Corp. He retired in 1995 after working 35 years in the Italkali salt mine.

Mr. Fiorentino was a great cook and loved sharing those abilities. He was a very loving and kind husband and was very kind and loving to everyone he met.

Other survivors include his children, Claudio Fiorentino and wife Rita of Rome, Italy, Elena Fiorentino Scuderi and husband Giuseppe of Spain, Roblin Pearson-Gaines and husband Jason of Tampa, Florida and Candice Pearson of Thomasville, Ga; grandchildren, Natalia Fiorentino, Leonardo Fiorentino, Eva Scuderi, Sintariaus Madry and Aria Pearson; sisters, Corinna and Sandra of Rome; a very special cousin, Franco Loewenherz and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by a sister, Emilia (Mimmi). Service information will be announced at a later date. Family and family are invited to visit and sign the online guest book at www.allenfh. com.

