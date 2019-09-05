Carmela Naranjo, 105, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 in Tallahassee, Fla.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Beggs Funeral Homes, located at 3322 Apalachee Parkway, in Tallahassee. Burial will follow at Oakfield Cemetery in Monticello. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service.

Carmela was born on April 24, 1914, in Rodas Santa Clara, Cuba, to Jose Reyes Gutierrez and Maria Cruz Cruz.

Carmela married her husband Antonio Naranjo in 1944 and they moved to Manhattan, N.Y. in 1948. She resided in New York for over 30 years before moving to Monticello in 1982. She lost her husband in 2004 and later moved to Tallahassee in 2012.

She was a very independent woman who loved to travel, cook and sew. Early on, she was active in the Red Hat Society in Monticello. Family was very important to her and she was loved by all that knew her.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Hernandez (Telmo) of Satellite Beach, Fla., and Julia Santana (David) of Long Island, N.Y.; grandchildren, Debra Pumpurs (Juris) of Tallahassee, Dr. Thomas Hernandez (Silvana) of Jupiter, Fla., Dr. Allan Hernandez (Ann) of Miami, and Alexis Santana (Michael Fischetti) of Long Island; great-grandchildren, Ian Pumpurs, Taylor Hernandez, Myles Pumpurs, as well as Catalina, Sofia and Emma Hernandez.

