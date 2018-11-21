Carolyn Carr

Carolyn Bellamy Carr, 64, of Lamont passed at home, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday, November 24, at Mt. Morilla M.B. Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery.
Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, November 23, at Tillman of Monticello 850-997-5553.
A lifelong Lamont resident, Mrs. Carr was a member of Mt. Morilla where she had been a choir member.
She was retired from the Dietary Dept. at Brynwood Nursing Center. Survivors include her devoted husband, Willie Carr, Sr.; daughters, Sharon and Victoria Carr; sons, Willie Jr. and Donald Carr; stepsons, Willie (Katiba) Merritt and Jaquan Jones; several grandchildren; sisters, Mary Lewis Bellamy and Mattie Mae Mathis; two brothers, Ulysses and Johnette Bellamy; goddaughter, Katrina (Phillip) Wooten and numerous other relatives and friends.
