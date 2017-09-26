Casey Anderson: Local Hero

Lynette Veit

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) Teams of the Fish and Wildlife Commission “aren't just your granddaddy's game wardens anymore,” says the voice-over narrator of an FWC video, summing up the duties of these specially-trained SOG teams. They are a highly trained part of the modern Fish and Wildlife Commission, often deployed alongside other first responders and law enforcement agencies in the aftermath of natural disasters and other emergency situations that need such special equipment as boats and all-terrain vehicles to render aid, do search and rescues, and sometimes partner with other law enforcement agencies to patrol stricken areas and prevent looting of homes and businesses.

