Celebrating 50 years together

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Buddy and Dianne Westbrook celebrated their 50th Anniversary with a three-week trip up north. They visited with family and friends in Tennessee, celebrating together with Dianne's brother and sister-in-law, who were married just two-weeks after their wedding day on May 6, 1967.

Then, it was off to Kentucky to tour Noah’s Ark in Williamstown, completed in July 2016. It is the largest wood structure in the world, and a sight to see. There are plans for additional structures to be built in that same area, to entice more tourist (similar to Disney World and Disney Land.)

Buddy and Dianne continued their travels to Arkansas, Texas, and Louisiana, and all the states in between to visit family and friends along the way before returning home to Florida.