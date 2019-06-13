Celebrating the athletes

The 2019 sports banquet at Aucilla Christian Academy

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Saturday, May 18, Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) hosted its annual athletic banquet.

“It is amazing how fast the year flies by. I am always impressed by how many remarkable accomplishments are made by the athletes here at Aucilla Christian Academy,” said the proud ACA Athletic Director, Dan Nennstiel. “The coaches have done a great job reminding us of the spiritual focus that is at the center of each of our sports programs. I could not be more grateful for the hard-working family atmosphere God has blessed our ACA sports community with.”

The banquet was held in the Wilmer Bassett Gymnasium, which is located on ACA’s campus in Monticello, and served as a time to honor and recognize the academics and athletics of the student who had put their all into the court, track or field as well as the classroom.

The male athlete of the year is Blake Wirick, the female athlete of the year is Ashlyn Rogers, the male academic athlete of the year is Cody Smith and the female academic athlete of the year is Emily Brock.

For more information on ACA, visit aucilla.org or call (850) 997-3597.