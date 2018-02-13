Chamber After 5 at Johnston’s Meat Market

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Johnston's Meat Market will host this month's Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce After 5 on February 15 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at 1480 West Washington St.

This Thursday evening social is meant to bring together members of the business community in a fun-filled atmosphere designed to encourage networking and interaction while enjoying delectable food and drink.

Chamber members form comfortable relationships which strengthen community bonds. It's all about people doing business with people they know, promoting business and promoting Monticello.

Someone just might be the Jackpot Winner. The winner must be present to win, so come and find out, and plan to have a good time with good friends.

Contact Chamber Executive Director Katrina Richardson at 850-997-5552 for more information.