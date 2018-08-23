Chamber Annual Banquet and Awards Ceremony slated for September 13

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Dinner, Auction and Awards Ceremony at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 13, at Willow Pond Plantation, 200 W.T. Lewis Road.

There will be an election of new officers for the 2018-2019 year. The nominees are: Michele Arceneaux, president; Danny Collins, vice president; Lynette Sirmon, secretary; and Dori Collins, treasurer.

Board of Directors for Term Ending 2019 are: Beth Adams, Ron Cichon, Geri Ann Driggers and Pat Inmon.

Board of Directors for Term Ending 2020 are: Sean Gray, Marianne Arbulu, Brandi Matthews and Julius Hackett.

Board of Directors for Term Ending 2021 are: Sean Vickers, Dave Woodyard, Pam Willis and Buck Bird.

Guest speaker for this evening event will be Sylvia Allen, an internationally recognized professional motivational speaker from New Jersey. She can make profit makers out of money losing events. Her insight and thought processes on sponsorships is right on, she is fun to learn from and is very supportive.

Tickets for a special Chamber Raffle will be on sale during the event for a day on the water in the 42' boat of Steadman Taylor, out of Alligator Point. Participants will have a chance to win a six-hour trip with six friends. Check out this

awesome opportunity now at bigrigfishing.com. This prize is offered April through May 2019 and is sponsored by Pinehaven Plantation thanks to Tom Weller.

Another raffle is for a two-night stay on the Wacissa River in a 5 Rivers Adventures cabin and an airboat ride. The winner will make reservations with Bradley Cooley for either two nights during the week or two nights on a weekend. Sponsored by 5 Rivers Adventures.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with a cash bar available. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. catered by Carrie Ann & Co. On the menu: flank steak or shrimp and grits. Business attire is required.

This event is open to the public; you do not have to be a Chamber member to attend. More details will be made available as they come in. Contact Executive Director Katrina Richardson at (850) 997-5552 for more information.

There will be no Chamber Luncheon Meeting in September.