Chamber Bike Fest Results

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The 3rd annual Chamber Bike Fest is now in the books! The weather was perfect, the county roads were low traffic and beautifully trimmed, all participating seemed to have a good time, and the Chamber Facebook Page is filled with pictures to view of the Saturday, April 1 event.

Bicyclists came from as far away as Atlantic Beach, Clearwater, Fernandino Beach, Ft. Pierce, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Naples, Ormond Beach, Ocoee, Panama City, St. Simons Island, Tampa, Atlanta, GA., Marietta, GA., Slocomb, AL., and all places in between.

One bicyclist, Don Stowers from Tallahassee, competed in the 100 mile Chamber Bike Fest ride. He will be 80 years of age this month.

Local residents Beth and Jay Adams have volunteered and helped with the bike fest for a few years now. This year they decided to ride. They bought bikes, got outfitted, trained all year, and successfully rode the 37 miles ride. Congrats to them!

Winner of the $50 in cash for the 'Business Bicycle Decorating Contest' was the 'Naked Ewe' yarn and supply shop, with a crocheted bicycle jacket.

A great, big thank you to all the volunteers!

For more information about this and other events and happenings in and around Monticello and Jefferson County contact the Chamber at 420 West Washington Street, or 850-997-5552, or info@monticello-jeffersonfl.com, or www. monticellojeffersonfl.com.

