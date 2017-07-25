Why the Chamber of Commerce Should Handle Economic Development

I’ll start off by thanking Commissioner Fulford for hosting the recent economic development workshop and to my friend Phil Calandra for moderating it. As one of the very few present that believes the taxpayer should have little to no involvement in economic development- for example tax credits are good so long as when the business is up and running ALL businesses see a lower tax rate, I’ll offer a private sector solution. Economic development until recent years was always a product of the free market. As government has grown during this time, one of the areas where it has grown was creating the mindset that jobs are dependent upon and can only be created by government involvement. This ideology is not limited to one of the two main political parties, as evidenced by our leaders at the state (exception: Richard Corcoran) and federal levels. As the victim of government involvement in the free market, one thing I’m passionate about is limiting government so our next generation will not suffer the same problems we saw during the great recession.

We have a Chamber of Commerce whose purpose is… commerce. This directly relates to economic development, so the two are a natural fit. The idea that the Chamber is only concerned with existing members is illogical. The Chamber must be concerned with growth. Growth means new businesses, as new businesses are potential members. A concern that continues to arise is who is going to answer the phone when a business wants to locate here? Many of the folks at the workshop, nearly half of whom were either government or economic development/job board employees, believe it must be someone from the government. Someone from the Chamber can do so at zero taxpayer expense. The second area is marketing. Just as the private sector should do all tourism marketing (thereby negating the need for tourist taxes and costly state bureaucracies), the Chamber can perform marketing for new businesses. If this marketing really works, then the new businesses can offset the cost of the program. If it does not work, then the risk to tax dollars has been removed. Our choices here are clear: Continue and expand the addiction to government or return to what has made America prosperous- a truly free market, and in the process set an example for other counties to follow. This dependency was not created overnight, so it cannot be fixed overnight. Just like a popular recovery program, we can recover one step at a time.

Paul Henry