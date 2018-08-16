Chamber hears from Principal of Jefferson Somerset

Debbie Snapp,

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly luncheon meeting on Tuesday, August 7, with Jefferson Somerset Principal Corey Oliver speaking to the membership. He spoke about last year's school grade and explained how the Florida Department of Education calculates the county schools to get the grades. He gave a listing of the surrounding county schools to show where Jefferson County fits into the mix and compared the 2018 to 2017 of the Florida Standards Assessments by grade groupings. He also gave a Discipline Analysis listing the number of referrals at each grade level and an Attendance Analysis listing the grade percentage. The goal this year for Jefferson is 95 percent for all grade levels.

Jefferson is on its way up and will continue to improve with good leadership and confident students. The 2017/2018 school year ending grades for elementary school, a 'C'; middle school, a 'C'; high school, a 'B'. School attendance is up from last year.

School Superintendent Marianne Arbulu was present and offered positive feedback as well, encouraging the community to get involved and stay involved with the public school system and especially the children... they are our future.

Chamber Spotlight Business was Splish~N~Splash Pet Grooming and owner Christine Floyd. She thanked the members for their support with her grand opening the week prior. The event was very successful. Her establishment offers bathing, nail trimming, styling and shedding control and monthly customers are offered discounts. Call the shop to make an appointment, (850) 284-7179 or email splishnsplashpets@gmail.com.

The Chamber is preparing for its annual Dinner, Auction and Awards Ceremony, open to the public, meaning that you do not have to be a chamber member to attend this event. Guest speaker this year will be Sylvia Allen, from New Jersey, an internationally recognized professional motivational speaker. The event will be held on Thursday, September 13, at 6 p.m., at Willow Pond. More details will be made available as they come in.

The Chamber will also be hosting a free Business Website workshop on Wednesday, August 22 at the Chamber. Instructor Christine Golden, with CLGolden Webcode, will conduct the class. Participants are asked to bring your laptop, tablet or other device.

American Legion Post 49 Commander Ken Faircloth took the floor to present certificates of thanks to the various businesses in attendance for their support in making the 4th of July 2018 Fireworks Ceremony and Display a success.

Lunch was catered by Tupelo's Bakery & Café.