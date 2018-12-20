Chamber Junior Leadership enjoys a day of touring

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce Junior Leadership Class of 2019 enjoyed a morning tour of the Old Jail Museum and the Aucilla Research Institute before dining with the Kiwanis at the Jefferson Country Club.

During lunch with the Kiwanis membership on Wednesday, December 12 the students learned about the organization and its services to the community.

After lunch the students traveled to and toured the Florida Georgia Citrus plant on the Boston Highway, and actually went into the groves to learn hands-on about its every day operation.

The students participating are from Jefferson Somerset Academy and Aucilla Christian Academy. They include: Abby Reams, Ansley English, Bailey McLeod, Cindy Lee, Dawson Bishop, Haley Stephenson, Josh Aiken, Katelynn Jimenez, Mackenzie Wirick, Marley Restrepo, MiKayla Lynn Courson, Montserrat Santillan-Rodriguez, Terrance Mosley and Tremeine Robinson.