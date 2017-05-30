Chamber Junior Leadership recognition

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Junior Leadership students were recognized and honored with certificates, gifts, and applause on Tuesday afternoon during the May meeting of the Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce. Junior Leadership is a program coordinated by the Chamber and sponsored this year by Dick Bailar, Edward Jones, Gavin & Company, Simpson Nurseries, and Tri-County Electric.

Participants of the program attend a series of sessions with local business and organization group leaders during the school year focusing on various current topics related to issues in Jefferson County, team-building, defining leadership, and job related functions. They have an opportunity to explore a personal philosophy of leading and leadership. Interaction with other classmates throughout the year also helps them to foster life-long bonds and builds networking skills. This program brings together a diverse group of high school juniors from public and private schools who have demonstrated leadership potential in formal and informal situations, and preparing them to become ethical leaders committed to active community involvement.

The students each shared their experiences during the program, especially enjoying the sharing of their time spent with Monticello Police Chief Fred Mosley.

The students included Traynor Barker, Summer Dee, Katie James, Tanesea Jones, and Tremelody Robinson. MaKayla Brown was unable to attend.