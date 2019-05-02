Chamber Junior Leadership students to graduate May 7

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce Junior Leadership is a program for high school juniors that encourages and enables potential young leaders to develop their leadership skills while increasing their awareness of the various elements that form their community.

There are no better judges of this year's program quality than the participants themselves. The 2018/2019 Junior Leadership students attend school at Jefferson Somerset and Aucilla Christian Academy and include Abby Reams, Ansley English, Ashlyn Rogers, Bailey McLeod, Cindy Le, Dawson Bishop, Haley Stephenson, Josh Aiken, Katelyn Jimenez, MacKenzie Wirick, Marley Restrepo, Mickayla Lynn Courson, Montserrat Rodriguez, Terrance Mosley and Tremaine Robinson.

These students were joined this school year by the most dedicated and passionate volunteers from the professional community who commit many hours to the development and continued operations of the Junior program.

On April 10 the Junior Leadership group traveled to Simpson Nurseries for a propagation tour led by Phillip Cramptin and Rob Beshears. Then to Madison Oaks Farm to learn the process of working with cattle and the day-to-day operations from rancher John Todd. After lunch cooked by Rusty Hamrick, the students and their advisers traveled to the Wacissa River Head for an educational airboat tour of the waters, led by Jon Schee and Bradley Cooley, owners of 5 Rivers Adventures.

This years' Leadership sponsors included C. W. Roberts Contracting, Williams Timber, Gavin & Gavin, Capital City Bank, Tami Lester and Thrive Therapeutic Solutions, Tommy Surles State Farm Insurance, Bob Davison and Edward Jones, Caminez Law and Bruce Leinback Law Firm.

The next Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce Membership Meeting will be held on May 7, the first Tuesday of the month, from 12 to 1 p.m. at 420 W. Washington St., for Junior Leadership Class Graduation and lunch catered by Parkway Land & Sea restaurant.

Contact Executive Director Katrina Richardson at (850) 997-5552 for more information and reservations.