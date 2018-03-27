Chamber Junior Leadership

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce Junior Leadership students visited and toured Simpson Nurseries and the Madison Oakes Farm on Wednesday, March 21. They also enjoyed a lunch provided by Madison Oakes Farm (Bubba Burgers) and Simpson Nurseries, prepared by Rusty Hamrick and Dori Collins.

The students took delight in touring areas of the 1000+ acres at Simpson Nurseries, learning about different aspects of production, management and the selling of products all over the United States. Their tour guides were Philip Crampton and Houston Thompson. Businessman Thad Beshears offered a few words of wisdom and encouragement at the end of the tour.

Big Bend Transit donated services, transporting the students from the Chamber to Simpsons and to Madison Oakes Farm and back. Big Bend Transit provides transportation services in Jefferson County to the disadvantaged and handicapped.

John Todd, director of ranch operations at Madison Oakes Farm, spoke to the students about the day-to-day operations of the farm. He talked about raising and processing grass fed, grass-finished beef cattle, and about the life-cycle of cattle, as well as management of the property. His words of wisdom and encouragement were to “always enjoy what you do for a living”. His words were very-well received by the students. Todd shared that he'd been in the cattle business much of his life.