Chamber to meet Tuesday, March 7

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Monticello/Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce membership and guests will meet on Tuesday, March 7 for lunch and a program, catered by the Rancho Grande Mexican restaurant. Speaker will be Clerk of Court Kirk Reams.

Chamber meetings are held monthly on the first Tuesday at 12 p.m. at 420 West Washington Street.

The February lunch meeting was catered by Katrina's Kitchens. Speakers for last month's meeting were Gretchen Avera, TDC chairman and Katrina Richardson, TDC executive director. They spoke about the purpose of their agency and what to expect in the near future.

Avera took to the podium in dark sunglasses, referencing Jefferson County's 'bright future.' She explained the annual receipts brought on by the two percent 'bed taxes.' The Tourist Development Council receives its budget from this collection and consists of nine board members, including government officials from the city and county.

Richardson spoke about the programs and grants offered to community groups and organizations by the Tourist Development Council. She touched on its goals, including the advertising of county events, the area's parks and waterways. She is looking into every opportunity to promote Jefferson County and to improve on any obstacles. Funds are spent on advertising Jefferson County outside of Jefferson County... benefiting Jefferson County.

“Getting 'heads in the beds' is what we are trying to do here,” adds Dick Bailar, referencing the TDC. Meetings are held the first Monday of the month in the county annex.

Richardson also invited and encouraged everybody to the visitnaturalnorthflorida website. She also noted that Ken Lawson, with VisitFlorida, has been in meetings all week.

To special order or to pick up meals at Katrina's Kitchens on Tuesdays through Saturdays, call 850-997-2224 or visit katrinaskitchens.com.