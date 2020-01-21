Chamber members discuss toll road and transmission line issues

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Monticello Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce members and guests came together on Tuesday, Jan. 7 for lunch, networking and a business meeting.

Chamber President Danny Collins welcomed the group and introduced the speakers.

Speakers for this monthly meeting included Jefferson County Clerk of Court Kirk Reams and local attorney David Collins.

Reams and Collins gave an update on the state of the county and notable developments on the toll road issue that is possibly coming through Jefferson County. The two speakers also touched on the NextEra transmission lines, which may stretch across the county as well.

Reams and Collins expressed their concerns and addressed the concerns of property owners they had personally visited with and talked to. The meeting also allowed the two speakers to share information about the regulations and Florida law, and encouraged chamber members to support the rights of eminent domain.

Reams and Collins also noted on the other alternatives that could be used in fighting these two issues, if need be.

“Don't give permission to NextEra to come on your property,” suggested Collins. “That's just my opinion,” he concluded.

“Let your voice be heard,” added Reams. “Be aware of what's happening,” he said.

It is speculated that 113 landowners will be affected by these issues and about 70 percent of county residents are against the toll road and want another alternative for the transmission lines.

Collins also mentioned that the Jefferson County Police Athletic League (PAL) is in need of sponsorship from area businesses and organizations. The PAL is now located in the old high school basketball room.

Rev Cafe catered the delightful luncheon with a meal of shrimp and grits.